By Diane Thomas-Rupert, Stevensville

It seems that everywhere we go these days we hear various versions of what happened about Russian interference in our election and obstruction of justice. However; it is interesting when a group of people who seem to have great knowledge regarding the afore mentioned issues are asked, “have you read the Mueller Report” the answer is no.

How are so many people so versed when they have not read the report? If all voters would read the report, which appears is not happening they would have a basis in fact to discuss the issues. Yes, at times it is boring and “we have already heard that” but stick with it and read the footnotes. There is a lot of new information in those footnotes.

The statement above may cause many to say; “well how do you know the Mueller Report is made up of facts”? My response is; “read it and then discuss whether you think it contains facts”. If people read it they will see for all intent and purpose that each item presented as a fact has several sources that establish that fact. Do the news outlets supply us with that kind of information; most of the time the answer would be, no.

If you are a voter or not or support whatever political party, please read the Mueller Report. Don’t allow others to interpret it for you or tell you what to think. Read the report yourself and make your own decision. If you feel you are not a good reader check the library for an audio version. Then support whatever political party, candidate or point of view you believe in because having read the report you are an informed person.

It would be nice to take a poll in Ravalli County a month from now and find that there are a large number of people who have read the report. Oh; and be sure to read the footnotes.