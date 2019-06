LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given by Westbridge Storage, 127 Westbridge Road, Hamilton, MT to Colter Hopkins of 737 Curdy’s Cove #5, Hamilton, MT that, unless your balance due of $700.00 is paid by May 23, 2019, the contents of the storage unit you leased will be removed and sold.

BS 6-12, 6-19-19. MNAXLP