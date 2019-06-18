Notice of Sale – Maier

Jason J. Henderson

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Plaintiff, vs. Virginia D. Maier a/k/a Virginia Dawn Stevens-Maier, Defendant.

Cause No. DV-17-150

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure by the District Court of the Twenty-First Judicial District in and for the County of Ravalli and State of Montana, and entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on March 18, 2019, in an action wherein LSF10 Master Participation Trust was Plaintiff and Virginia D. Maier a/k/a Virginia Dawn Stevens-Maier was Defendant, in favor of Plaintiff and against the Defendants for the sum of $348,964.94, which judgment and decree, among other things, direct the sale by me of the real property hereinafter described, to satisfy the amount of said judgment, with interest thereon and the costs and expenses of such sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale will satisfy; and by virtue of a writ issued to me out of the office of the Clerk of said Court, I, Stephen Holton, Sheriff of Ravalli County, Montana, will sell the property described in the Judgment to the highest bidder for cash or credit bid at public auction at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Hamilton, in the County of Ravalli, and State of Montana, on the 26th day of June, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M., to satisfy the amount due, with interest thereon, and the costs and expenses of such sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of such sale will satisfy. The property to be sold is situated in the County of Ravalli, and State of Montana, and described as follows:

All that portion of the SE¼NE¼ of Section 22, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at an aluminum-capped iron pin marked “RP1956S” set at or near the East quarter corner of said Section 22; thence North 89°47`30” West 339.7 feet along a line approximating the east-west midsection line of said Section 22 to an aluminum-capped iron pin marked “RP1956S” set in a paved county road to mark the true point of beginning; thence North 89°47`30” West 145.3 feet along said midsection line to an iron pin; thence North 0°47`30” East a distance of 246 feet to an iron pin; thence South 89°47`30” East 378.8 feet to an iron pin set on the westerly line of U.S. Highway 93 (FAPF-259(8)); thence South 6°33` West 128 feet along said westerly line of U.S. Highway 93 to an aluminum-capped iron pin; thence North 89°47`30” West 208.7 feet along the northerly line of that parcel of land described in deed to Richard F. Everett recorded in Book 110, page 301 of Deeds, office of the clerk and recorder, Ravalli County, Montana, to an aluminum-capped iron pin; thence South 6°33` West 119.5 feet along the westerly line of said Everett parcel to the true point of beginning.

Recording Reference: Book 123 of Deeds, page 886.

Excepting and Reserving Therefrom that portion deeded to the State of Montana April 22, 2003 as Instrument No. 514073.

Physical location: 422 Sweeney Creek Loop, Florence, MT 59833.

Dated this 23rd day of May, 2019.

RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF

By: /s/ Stephen Holton

