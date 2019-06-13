Laundry Love Hamilton – ‘do-it-yourself’ laundry service at no cost

Laundry Love Hamilton (LLH) is a non-profit organization working out of Fast & Fluffy laundry service in Hamilton that offers homeless and low-income people an opportunity to do their own laundry and bedding once a month for free.

“Ask yourself,” LLH Director Stefani Jackson states on the organization’s Facebook page “what was your lowest point financially. Was it in college? After having to miss a day or two to watch over a sick child and you didn’t have any sick time? Or maybe it was when you or your husband lost their job unexpectedly. Who was there to help you? Was it a stranger? A neighbor? A parent? Maybe someone from church? Or did you reach out to the food bank? We all have hit a low point in our lives at some time or another.”

Jackson is sympathetic to the plight of people being in need of some basic necessities because she has been there, she says. She said sometimes, for whatever reason, people have to choose how to spend whatever money they have coming in and some necessities get cut out. She said that having to wear dirty clothing or sleep on dirty bedding can rob people of their basic dignity.

But no one has to explain themselves at LLH, she said.

“You don’t even have to talk to anyone if you don’t want to,” she said, adding, “Confidentiality is a high priority for us in this service,”. You just sign in and get a washer number and volunteers will put in coins for up to three loads. The events are held once a month.

The organization’s third event is scheduled for June 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“After I posted on our Facebook page that we were in the Bitterroot Star calendar it went crazy with shares,” she said. “We are at the point of needing to do two events a month and after a meeting with my board we are in need of sponsorship.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate to LLH Stefani at 381-7821. Or visit the website at: https://laundrylovehamilto.wixsite.com/dignity