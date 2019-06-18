Hearing on Request for Property Tax Exemption

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at 215 S. 4th Street, (Third Floor), Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comments regarding the need for affordable multi-family rental housing in the area as follows:

Northwest Integrity Housing Co., 413 W. Idaho Street, Suite 201, Boise, Idaho 83702, (208) 343-8877, a non-profit organization, and Thomas Development Co., 413 W. Idaho Street, Suite 200, Boise, Idaho 83702, hereby notify all interested persons in Corvallis & Ravalli County, Montana, that we are planning to rehabilitate what is currently known as Courtyard Apartments, (32 units – 20 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom), an affordable multi-family rental housing complex. After rehabilitation, this development will remain affordable and consist of 32 units for families. This project has filed a request for public hearing to be exempt from property taxes.

If you are unable to attend this public hearing for public comment, you are encouraged to submit written comments to Montana Board of Housing, PO Box 200528, Helena, MT 59620-0528 or FAX (406) 841-2841. Written comments will also be accepted by Chris Bent, Executive Director, Northwest Integrity Housing Co., 413 W. Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702, and Tom Mannschreck, President, Thomas Development Co., 413 W. Idaho Street, Suite 200, Boise, ID 83702.

Glenda Wiles

Ravalli County Commissioners Administrative Assistant

