Esther Mae Blyton, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington. She was a longtime resident of Stevensville, Montana and spent the recent winters in Washington.

Esther was born May 8, 1931 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Anton and Mary Kopecky and grew up on the family farm in Minnesota. She was the oldest of three children.

In 1950, she moved to Montana and eventually settled in Missoula to work and raise her children. She migrated into the Bitterroot Valley and was so proud to call this beautiful place her home.

Esther loved tending to her flower gardens and taking care of the birds, horseback riding, and square dancing, which she continued enjoying into her early 80’s. She was eager to support her community at farmer’s markets and craft fairs, and enjoyed time volunteering at her grandchildren’s school.

She always appreciated a game of bingo and enjoyed the social life at senior centers. Every summer she adored time with her family on Lake Mary Ronan, relishing in the rustic life, campfires, family meals and card games.

She is survived by her son, Tracey (Heidi) Blyton; grandchildren, Emma and Jacob of Stevensville, Montana; daughter, Tammy (George) Garcia; grandchildren, Rachel and Kristen of Burlington, Washington.

Esther will be laid to rest at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville, Montana. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

“Our mom loved hummingbirds and their presence will always remind us of her. They are healers and bringers of love, good luck and joy.”