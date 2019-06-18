CALL FOR BIDS

JUNK VEHICLE HAULING – RAVALLI COUNTY

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners has issued a call for bids for the Junk Vehicle Hauling Contract. An acceptance of a bid would result in a one year contract, with the ability to renew the contract for two subsequent years. Contracted services will be for the removal of junk vehicles from private property throughout the county and placement in the vehicle graveyard.

Instruction to bidders can be obtained at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department 215 S. 4th Street (Second Floor), Hamilton, MT, or by calling the Environmental Health Department at 375-6565. Seals bids must be received no later than June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Clerk & Recorders Office, 215 S. 4th Street, (Second Floor), Hamilton, MT. 59840.

If you have any questions about the bid process, call Glenda Wiles in the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500.

Glenda Wiles

Administrative Assistant

Commissioners Office

BS 6-12, 6-19-19. MNAXLP