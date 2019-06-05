By Frank Novotny, Victor

I got a good laugh from Mr. Ward’s letter “bummed out”. I just wonder how bummed out he would be had we elected a foul-mouthed Communist instead of a successful businessman. He fails abjectly to understand that the Democrat Party had adopted 70% of the Communist agenda way back in the ‘50s. The chairman of the Communist Party said so. The Socialist presidential candidate affirmed that as well.

But alas, it is too late. Way too late. In the eight stages of empire, we are now at the apathy stage, next to last. As most “Republicans” are now RINOs, the social welfare state will not be rolled back but we will continue down the road to perdition. Albeit at a slightly slower speed.