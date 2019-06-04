4th of July: Born and Born Again

By Claire L. Kelly, Stevensville

Americans will soon celebrate the birth of our country on July 4, 1776. We should also celebrate July 4, 1863, when our country ‘s continued existence was secured, when the United States of America was, de facto, Born Again.

In July 1863, the Confederate army, including soldiers from Alabama, Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, invaded the United States. They intended to destroy the United States of America. The US Army suffered over 23,000 casualties at that God awful battle at Gettysburg. But, on July 4th, 1863, we succeeded in sending the treasonous invaders back from whence they came. This marked the last time the United States would be invaded by an enemy army.

That same day, July 4, 1863, the United States Army defeated the Confederate army at Vicksburg, Mississippi, thus taking control of the Mississippi River, cutting the confederacy in half, and severing the enemy’s munitions resupply line.

On July 4th, 1776, we rejected domination by one man, a King. On July 4th, 1863, we defended the country we had established in 1776. We owe our brave, patriotic heroes our remembering what happened on the 4th of July in both years.