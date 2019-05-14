Stevensville Hearing on Chandler Setback Variance

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 23, 2019

6:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Town Hall at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana 59870 for the purpose of considering the following Petition for Variance:

Scott and Leslie Chandler, petitioners and owners of the property legally described as PLEASANTVALE ORIGINAL TOWNSITE, S27, T09 N, R20 W, BLOCK 006, Lot 007, S2 OF LOT 7 N2 OF LOT 8 BLOCK 6 PLEASANTVALE, addressed as 513 CHARLOS STREET, are requesting a variance of the front property setback requirement of 25 feet. The variance would modify the setback to 11 feet, allowing for the construction of a front entry porch.

Additional information regarding these variance requests is available at Town Hall. The Board of Adjustment will convene to consider the variance request directly following the hearing at 6:30 p.m.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing via email, clerk@townofstevensville.com, or U.S. Mail to P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 prior to 12:00 p.m., May 23, 2019. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at (406) 777-5271.

Attest: Brandon E. Dewey, Mayor

BS 5-15, 5-22-19. MNAXLP