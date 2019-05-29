RFQ – General Contractor/Construction Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Stevensville School District is soliciting qualifications from individuals or firms interested in serving as as a General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) in accordance with Title 18, Chapter 2, Part 5, MCA. The selected GC/CM will participate in a collaborative process to assist, as a partner, with the District, the Project Architect, and the other members of the design team for the planning, design, and construction for its Elementary and High School Renovation Project. Voters approved bond amounts up to $6,369,000 million for its Elementary district and $14,169,000 for its High School district (for a total of $20,538,000 for the entire project).

Prospective GC/CM candidates may obtain a Qualifications packet at the Stevensville School District Administration Building, 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, MT 59870, or by visiting the District’s website: https://www.stevensvilleschools.org/. Responses to this Request for Qualifications for GC/CM must be submitted in compliance with the requirements of the Qualification packet and will be received at the Stevensville School District Administration Building at the address listed above until June 28, 2019, at 4:00 pm, local time. FAX RESPONSES, INCOMPLETE RESPONSES AND RESPONSES RECEIVED AFTER THAT DATE AND TIME WILL BE DEEMED NON-COMPLIANT WITH THIS RFQ AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

The intent of this solicitation is to identify qualified GC/CM candidates interested in participating in a collaborative process to bring the renovation of existing elementary and high school facilities to fruition in a timely and cost-efficient manner. From the list of interested and qualified GC/CM candidates as determined by a selection committee established by the District, the finalists will proceed to a Request for Proposal process in accordance with Title 18, Chapter 2, Part 5, MCA. From those finalists, the District will select the GC/CM firm which is best qualified and best suits the District’s needs and intent regarding the Project. It is anticipated that the selected GC/CM will initially provide Preconstruction phase services and will move forward with the provision of Construction phase services. The GCCM shall comply with all fair labor practices and must meet the requirements of all local, state and federal statutes.

This Request for Qualifications does not commit the Board of Trustees for Stevensville School District to enter into any agreement, or to pay any expenses incurred in the preparation of any response to this request, or to ultimately procure any contract for the provision of these services. The Board of Trustees expressly reserves the right to waive any formalities and to reject any or all proposals.

