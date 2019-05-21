RFP – Concrete Culvert

Request for Proposals

Concrete Culvert

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposal for concrete culvert to be delivered at the Road and Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT. 59840 until 4:00 p.m., MST, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 9:00 a.m. MST on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the culverts, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Glenda Wiles at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Glenda M. Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

