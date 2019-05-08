RFP – Asphalt Replacement

REQUEST FOR BIDS

ASPHALT REPLACEMENT AT RAVALLI COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

“FOOD ROW” SECTION

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners are seeking qualified bids to replace a section of asphalt at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. For a full bid package which includes the Scope of Work, Time Line for Bid Submittal, and Sample Contract for the successful bidder, please contact Melissa Saville, Fairgrounds Manager at 100 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, or contact her at 406-363-3411, or email at msaville@rc.mt.gov. Bids will be due on May 23, 2019, with an intended award of contract on May 24, 2019.

/s/ Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

