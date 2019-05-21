Notice to Creditors – Jayne Williams

Dustin M. Chouinard

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAYNE CARMELITA BUSH WILLIAMS, a/k/a JAYNE C. WILLIAMS, Deceased.

Probate No. DP 19-39

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Kalob James Williams, the Personal Representative, in care of MARKETTE & CHOUINARD, P.C., 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 515, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

/s/ Kalob James Williams

