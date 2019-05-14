Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

AMMO & MORE Supports Western Heritage Days

Notice – Real Estate Taxes Due

By Leave a Comment

NOTICE

The second half of the 2018 Real Estate Taxes are due payable before 5 PM, May 31, 2019. We now have a Night Drop located at North end of Administration Building in drive through. Mail payments must be postmarked by May 31, 2019 or the payment will be returned for penalty and interest. Please make checks payable to the  Ravalli County Treasurer.  Also accepting online payments at www.Ravalli.us/196/Property-Tax.  Paying with Credit/Debit card will include a 2.15% convenience fee and $1.25 Transaction Fee.

Ravalli County Treasurer

Dan Whitesitt

215 S 4th St Ste H

Hamilton MT  59840

406-375-6600

BS 5-15, 5-22-19. MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *