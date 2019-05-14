Notice of Sale of Contents of Storage Units

LEGAL NOTICE

Ryan Young, Dustin Beanblossom, Veronica Davis, Harold & Carla Young: NOTICE IS NOW GIVEN that pursuant to the provisions of MCA 70-6-601, et. seq. and the contracts you signed, the contents of your storage units are now subect to an operators lien. Unless the accruing blaance is paid in full, before 1 pm on 5/24/19, the contents of the storage units will be removed and sold at Xtra Space RV & Mini Storage, 350 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton MT 59840 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

BS 5-15, 5-22-19. MNAXLP