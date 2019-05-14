Notice of Hearing – Sass Parenting Plan

HON. JENNIFER B. LINT

District Judge, Department No. 2

Twenty-First Judicial District

Ravalli County Courthouse

205 Bedford, Street, Suite B

Hamilton, Montana 59840

Telephone: (406) 375-6790

Fax: (406) 375-6785

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

RONALD E. SASS, Petitioner

vs.

CASSEY S. SASS, Respondent

Cause No. DR 16-131/27

Department No. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEAST TAKE NOTICE that Respondent Calley Sass has motioned the 21st Judicial District Court to amend the parenting plan in this matter.

A show cause hearing will be held on the 13th day of June, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in District Courthouse #2, Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT.

Dated this 26th day of April, 2019.

/s/ Jennifer B. Lint, District Judge

/s/ Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk

BS 5-15, 5-22, 5-29, 6-5-19. MNAXLP