Notice of Hearing – Sass Parenting Plan

HON. JENNIFER B. LINT
District Judge, Department No. 2
Twenty-First Judicial District
Ravalli County Courthouse
205 Bedford, Street, Suite B
Hamilton, Montana 59840
Telephone: (406) 375-6790
Fax: (406) 375-6785
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
RONALD E. SASS, Petitioner
vs.
CASSEY S. SASS, Respondent
Cause No. DR 16-131/27
Department No. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING
PLEAST TAKE NOTICE that Respondent Calley Sass has motioned the 21st Judicial District Court to amend the parenting plan in this matter.
A show cause hearing will be held on the 13th day of June, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in District Courthouse #2, Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT.
Dated this 26th day of April, 2019.
/s/ Jennifer B. Lint, District Judge
/s/ Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk
BS 5-15, 5-22, 5-29, 6-5-19. MNAXLP
