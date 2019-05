Notice – Mobile Home Taxes Due

NOTICE

The first half of the 2019 Mobile Home Taxes are due payable before 5 pm May 31, 2019. We now have a Night Drop located at North end of Administration Building in drive through. Mail payments must be postmarked by May 31, 2019 or the payment will be returned for penalty and interest. Please make checks payable to the Ravalli County Treasurer. Master Card, Visa, Discover and American Express cards are accepted. Also accepting online payments at www.Ravalli.us/196/Property-Tax. Paying with Credit/Debit card will include a 2.15% convenience fee and $1.25 Transaction Fee.

Ravalli County Treasurer

Dan Whitesitt

215 S 4th St Ste H

Hamilton MT 59840

406-375-6600

