Motion to Amend Water Rights Claim – Couey

Notice to Mainstem Bitterroot and East Side Subbasin (76HA) – Bitterroot River Water Users

MOTION TO AMEND STATEMENT OF CLAIM

(Pursuant to Section 85-2-233(6), MCA)

A Motion to Amend Statement of Claim 76H 148150-00 has been filed with the Montana Water Court by Claimants Linda and Charles Couey, seeking to correct the Ditch Name from the currently listed incorrect name; Mason-Harmony Ditch, to the correct name; Blodgett-Culler-Grill Ditch; and to correct the associated point of diversion to the NWSWSE Sec.30 T5N, R20W, Ravalli County, which is the point of diversion for the Blodgett-Culler-Grill Ditch. By filing this Motion, Claimants assert that these amendments are necessary to accurately reflect the historical use of this water right.

OBJECTION DEADLINE

Any response or objection to the Motion to Amend must be filed with the Montana Water Court, P.O. Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59718, 1-406-586-4364, within 45 days of the date of the last newspaper publication of this notice, by July 8, 2019, in accordance with Section 85-2-233(6), MCA. Please indicate “Claim 76H 148150-00” on any response, objection, or other correspondence related to this Motion to Amend.

BS 5-8, 5-15, 5-22-19. MNAXLP