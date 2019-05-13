Meet and greet scheduled for Stevensville council applicants

The Town of Stevensville will host an informal meet and greet event on Monday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the town hall for the two candidates that have applied to fill the vacancy on the Town Council left by Jerry Phillips who resigned on April 18.

Two candidates have submitted applications for the position that will expire December 31, 2019. The applicants are Jim Crews and Dempsey Vick.

Crews served on Stevensville’s Town Council from 2014 until he was appointed as Mayor in 2016 to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Paul Ludington. Crews then served as mayor until the next election, when he lost to current mayor, Brandon Dewey.

Dempsey Vick currently serves as an EMT with the Stevensville Fire Department. He is a trustee of the Stevensville Firefighters Relief Association and is completing a degree in resource conservation. Vick also states on his application that he has formal training from the University of Montana in business management, collaboration and conflict resolution.

Formal interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. The Town Council will meet again on Thursday to appoint a candidate to fill the unexpired term.