Hearing on Name Change – Nicole Anderson

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Nicole R. Anderson, Nicole R. Anderson, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-169/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Nicole Rainbo Anderson to Maeve Cole Anders. The hearing will be on May 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be on June 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: May 14, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 5-22, 5-29, 6-5, 6-12-19. MNAXLP