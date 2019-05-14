Hearing Notice – Barstad Amended Plat

Barstad Amended Plat Minor Subdivision of Lot 15-A AP 352, being a portion of Block 8. Sunnyside Orchards. The proposal is a 3-lot minor subdivision on 4.00 acres. The subdivision is located at 4414 Tripp Lane, Stevensville, MT. The subject property is located in Section 6, T9N, R19W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Gerald Barstad and the Consultant is Ron Uemura of RAM Engineering. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Friday, May 31st, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public meeting.

BS 5-15, 5-22-19. MNAXLP