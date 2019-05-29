Hearing – County Preliminary Budget

PUBLIC HEARING

PRELIMINARY BUDGET HEARING FOR RAVALLI COUNTY

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the Preliminary County Operating Budget beginning June 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana, on the 3rd floor. The Commissioners have compiled the Preliminary Annual Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and the budget is on file and open for inspection in the Ravalli County Commissioners Office located at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, (3rd floor) Hamilton, Montana.

Budgets can be taken out of order listed below, and may be continued into the next date and/or time session if necessary:

Commissioners, Central Supply, Contribution to Communities, justice Court #1, Justice Court #2, General Fund-Variable Costs, Treasurer, Clerk & Recorder, County Supt of Schools, Finance, County Attorney, Office of Emergency Mgmt, Public Health Nurse, Health Officer, Environmental Health, Information Technology, Human Resources, Public Safety, 911 County Fund, 911 Enhanced Fund, Facilities, Old Courthouse Maintenance, Road, Bridge, Fleet Management, Weed, Fair, Airport, Clerk of District Court, District Court – Variable Costs, Juvenile Detention, Planning, GIS, Extension, Compensated Absences, Comprehensive Insurance, Parks, Hwy 93 Amenities, Library, Cemetery, Records Retention, Mental Health, Economic Development, Animal Protection and Control, Capital and Other.

The Final Budget will be approved and adopted by Resolution on September 5, 2019, at 11:30 AM. If you have any questions, please contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500, email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov or at the above address.

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

