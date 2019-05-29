Hearing – County Airport Fees

Public Hearing

Changes in Airport Fee Rates and Charges Schedule

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing in the Commissioners Conference Room at the Ravalli County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, 3rd Floor on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The purpose of this hearing is to take public comment on proposed Airport Fee Rates & Charges Schedule with Commission action by Resolution.

If you would like a copy of the proposed rates and charges or have any questions, please contact the Commissioner’s Office as follows: email gwiles@rc.mt.gov phone 406-375-6500 or at the Commissioner’s Office located at the above address, 3rd floor.

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Adm. Assistant

BS 5-29, 6-5-19. MNAXLP