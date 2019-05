By Bruce Perry, Stevensville

I would like to thank all the people that came to my rescue on Memorial Day last year when I hit a deer on my motorcycle at sixty miles per hour on Route 12. Thank you to the First Responders, Colleen my roadside angel, the Lifestar Helicopter Paramedics team, St. Patrick’s Emergency Room staff, nurses, Dr. Gary Willstein and his staff and everyone at Valley Physical Therapy in Stevensville.

Again, thank you all so very much!