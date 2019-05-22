Expect delays as Clerk of Court moves to online system

After years of preparation and planning, the Ravalli County Clerk of District Court will transition to a new web-based case management system. This will take place beginning Monday, June 3, 2019 and will be a precursor to electronic filing. Services will be available during the conversion process, but the public should be aware that there will be delays in customer service time and responses to voicemail, emails, and inquiries.

To help ensure a smooth conversion, Clerk of District Court, Paige Trautwein, requests that when feasible, the public postpone applying for marriage licenses, filing court documents, and opening new cases until the week of June 17. Should you find yourself urgently in need of a passport, consider utilizing the services of the post office in Hamilton.

Court filings submitted on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7 will not be processed until the week of June 10th due to the data conversion and startup of the new case management system. “Your patience during this transition will be greatly appreciated,” said Trautwein.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience and are hopeful this transition will go smoothly.”

For more information, call Trautwein at 406-375-6710 or email ptrautwein@rc.mt.gov .

As the keeper of the Ravalli County records, the Clerk of District Court office files more than 2,000 new cases and issues over 240 marriage licenses annually. The office retains records related to adoption, civil, criminal, dependent neglect, domestic relations, guardianship, juvenile, paternity, probate, and involuntary commitment cases. It is the Clerk of Court’s responsibility to ensure these records are as accurate and up to date as possible.