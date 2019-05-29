Estate Sale – Neuman

Neuman Estate Sale—Wowzers!! 3866 Peery Lane, Stevi (follow signs off East Side Hwy, N of Stevi to RR tracks). Thurs. 9-4 (prices firm), Fri. 9-3, Sat. 9-2, Sun. 11-2 (everything ½ or more off). Complete estate-house is full plus 2 outbuildings, shop & grounds! Refrig, washer & dryer, bookcases, storage shelves, kitchen everything, queen bed, dressers, office supplies, music & art items, garden items, etc. Immense amount of tools & shop items w/generator, too. Items for repurposing. Vintage=camera collection, sewing machines, material, tools, oil cans, paper items including: Mad, comics, Playboy, magazines, & sheet music. Over 500 books; new & old! Great yard art=2 vintage hay rakes & 1 manure spreader! Plus More!! The lane is for 1 vehicle only so do not enter if you see a car coming your way. Parking is just beyond the house. Don’t wear white! There is lots of dust & you will want to dig around. Treasures are to be found!! No Earlies, CASH only.

Share this: