Creamery Picnic hijacked

By Jimmy Edwards, Class of 78, Jim Edwards, Class of 57

Isn’t it ironic that a Town Celebration became nothing but a fund raiser? Taking a celebration that was iconic to the Bitterroot. A time when everyone came to town, when families and class reunions were

planned, non-profits and school fund raisers were scattered down Main street.

Then one day highway 93 was under construction and Stevensville had to make sure Main street was not closed because of detours. Well, that is over long ago, it is time to close Main street down one day in August and revive Creamery Picnic!

The celebration has moved to the park and became gypsy days and lost sight of Creamery Picnic. With high rent bands going unnoticed, soggy ground making it hard for wheel chairs and high heels to get around.

No one is saying close down the park for creamery but let’s refocus.

Imagine if you will a park filled with kids and adults doing activities like dodge ball tournament, greased pig contest, egg throw, Rural Fireman competition, skate board contest, fly rod casting, BBQ Cook-off, races

of all sorts like a gunny sack race etc. Family activities, alcohol-free, school fund raisers, the Milk Run starting and finishing there. The parade starting there and so much more.

Let’s go one step further by closing Main Street with local food vendors on the corners, non-profit and craft booths set up on side streets. With the new work being done to Main to accommodate the handicap it will be much easier to get around. Have a good band or two playing with people in the streets having a cold one, shooting the breeze, counting the stars, kick’n up their heels and celebrating like a town should on a hot August night.

Thanks to our mayor Brandon Dewey and a revised Civic Club group working to close Main street, lifting the open container ban Saturday night, working with downtown business to create an adult night on

Main street. Give Brandon Dewey a call and let him know how you appreciate him working hard to make Creamery Picnic Great again!