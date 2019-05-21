Call for Bids – Barn Roof

CALL FOR BIDS

ROOF REPLACEMENT FOR DAIRY/POULTRY BARN AT RAVALLI COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN HAMILTON, MONTANA

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS are calling for bids for a roof replacement at the Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Montana. A full package of the bid which includes the scope of work, timeline, pre-bid walk through and award process are available at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, or by email at gwiles@rc.mt.gov or at the Ravalli County Fair Office at 100 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton.

Bids are due June 11, 2019 with an intended date of award on June 13, 2019, and completion of the project no later than August 9, 2019.

Glenda Wiles

Commissioners Adm. Assistant

BS 5-22, 5-29-19. MNAXLP