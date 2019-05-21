Bummed out

By J. Ward, Lolo

Tax cuts – trickle down, tsunami up. Bull puckey, great wealth, celebrity. Ignorance, arrogance, greed, unearned wealth and privilege. I love my country and the freedom it provides for me. Government of the people, for the people, by the people. If you attack my government, you attack my country, you attack me. It can’t get much clearer. Learn civics, what your government can do for you and how it can protect us. Open your eyes, ears and your mind. You could come up with a much clearer answer.

Russia, can you hear me. They did. They acted. One person maligned by a foreign adversary and the catalyst elected president. She won the vote, he the electoral college. Russian help, AMI (David Pecker) and other wealthy cronies and he still could not win the confidence of the people. I vote my conscience and I have the right not to vote for the other candidate. Until now. He has called Democrats criminals and liars, screamed voting fraud and commissioned my voting information to be checked because he did not win the popular vote. And through all this the other party said/did nothing. I wouldn’t trust him to run my lemonade stand. Who will come to help you when he turns on you?

Democrats may stumble, may fall but from the beginning to the end their try is for the American People. Republicans – take any freedoms (civil rights, voting rights, our parks, our clean water & air because if they can’t make money off it, we can’t have it.) Every civil right taken away from me is also taken away from you. In the constitution, I have never read the words EXCEPT FOR.

I am a person that only needs enough. I love my life and the planet I am on. This planet is beautiful. It should be revered and protected whether you believe in climate change or not. We only have this one, and this goes to our children for generations. We waste more than we consume, and poison as we feel we want to. We whore ourselves for oil. Does this planet have to be in ruins to make a believer out of you?

Putting our garbage on a space craft and sending it to another planet – really? Learn civics, learn what your government can do for you and to protect us. Opinion news is not news. It is Opinion. An opinion is not required to be true.