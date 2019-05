5th annual BITTERROOT 50 MILE GARAGE SALE – Friday, june 28 and Saturday, June 29, Lolo to Darby. Mark your calendar now to attend this growing event. Over 300 sellers in 2018. If you live outside the area and wish to sell, join a Hotspot. Visit bitterroot50milegaragesale.com for more details. Held in conjunction with Stevensville Western Heritage Days on June 29 with lots of activities in downtown Stevensville!

Share this: