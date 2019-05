BLU-J ESTATE SALES – www.bluejayestatesales.com, 363-1600.

May 30-June 1, Evaro Hill/Missoula, 16250 Hwy 93 N.

June 4-5 • Florence, 5693 OLD HWY 93.

June 6-8 • Hamilton, 1250 S. 2nd.

June 14-15 • Superior, Fri-Sat. 30 Riverbend Rd.

June 20-21 • Victor, 2329 Red Crow.

June 27-29 • Hamilton. KICK OFF THE 50 MILE YARD SALE! 360 McCarthy Loop.

July 12-13 • Anaconda, 709 Cherry.

July 18-19 • Hamilton, Sleeping Child area. Details soon.

DAY ONE 6:00-8:00 PM. LINE NUMBERS GIVEN AFTER 2:00 PM. 2 per person. FOLLOWING DAYS 9-12