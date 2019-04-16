Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

A2Z Personnel Supports Western Heritage Days

Trustee Election Cancellation – Lone Rock

By Leave a Comment

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION 

WHEREAS, the number of candidates filing a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy for the open trustee position on the Lone Rock School Board of Trustees, District No. 13, Ravalli County, State of Montana is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected, the trustee election is not necessary. 

THEREFORE, the necessary 30 day notice is hereby given that the Lone Rock School District No. 13, Ravalli County, State of Montana, Trustee Election is cancelled. 

DATED this 5th day of April, 2019 

By District Clerk: Jeannie Morgan 

BS 4-17-19. MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *