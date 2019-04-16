Trustee Election Cancellation – Lone Rock

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION

WHEREAS, the number of candidates filing a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy for the open trustee position on the Lone Rock School Board of Trustees, District No. 13, Ravalli County, State of Montana is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected, the trustee election is not necessary.

THEREFORE, the necessary 30 day notice is hereby given that the Lone Rock School District No. 13, Ravalli County, State of Montana, Trustee Election is cancelled.

DATED this 5th day of April, 2019

By District Clerk: Jeannie Morgan

BS 4-17-19. MNAXLP