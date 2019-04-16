Subdivision Hearing – Hawkinson

Legal Notice

Hawkinson Minor Subdivision of Lot 1 Certificate of Survey 688817. The proposal is a 2-lot minor subdivision on 28.54 acres. The subdivision is located at 127 Grantsdale Cemetery Road, Hamilton, MT located approximately 3½ miles south of Hamilton off Sleeping Child Road. The subject property is located in Section 19, T5N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Aaron Hawkinson. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will conduct a Public Hearing to review the proposal on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public meeting.

BS 4-17-19. MNAXLP