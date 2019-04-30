Ribbon cut on new surgery center

More than 650 people “crossed the red line” for a special tour of the new Surgery Center at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital’s open house last week. Chief of Surgery Dr. James Zubernis, Dr. Michael Dolecki, CEO John Bishop and Hospital Board Chair Lois Hedg-Peth all have a hand on the scissors as they perform what the Chief called the first major surgery in the new Surgery Center at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Hedg-Peth expressed a special thanks to a couple of major donors to the new surgery center. She thanked Valerie Gates for the $75,000 donation covering the cost of Surgical Suite #2 which is named in honor of her late husband Dr. Greg Gates. She also thanked Frank and Agnes Godchaux who donated the $150,000 for the large Waiting Area at the front of the center named in honor of Agnes. Amy James-Linton photos.

