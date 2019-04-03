RFP – Audit Services

LEGAL NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville is inviting qualified firms to submit proposals for audit services for a three-year period commencing with the FY2019 audit and continuing through the FY2021 audit. Proposals are due at Town Hall May 3, 2019 by 5:00 pm MST.

Information concerning this RFP may be obtained by contacting April VanTassel, Finance Officer at (406)777-5271 ext. 3 or april@townofstevensville.com.

Electronic copies of the current budget and most recent audit report are available on the Town’s website www.townofstevensville.com.

BS 4-3, 4-17-19. MNAXLP