By Jim McCormack, Stevensville

If you wanted a lesson in how to be disrespectful, the April 25th Stevensville Town Council meeting was the place to be. Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Michaelson put on quite the show. There wasn’t a single agenda item that either a criticism or derogatory statement about Mayor Dewey wasn’t introduced. The Mayor was called a liar and a thief. During public comment, Mr. Michaelson turned his back to each speaker in turn, again showing disrespect for the citizens of our town. Barker and Holcomb provided a duet of eye rolling in support of their lead singer. I’m surprised that these two haven’t permanently damaged their eye sockets!

Several very articulate business owners pleaded with the council to stop their detrimental behavior but it fell on deaf ears. Unfortunately, this will never change. The council is infected with the triad of traits; arrogance, ignorance and stupidity. With effort, the first two can be overcome but alas, there is no cure for the third.

We’ve already lost two council members and a Town Clerk but the wrong people are resigning. Since this council does nothing for the town, I believe it’s time for all of THEM to resign. If only it would happen, “Oh my heart be still!”