Notice of PARTIAL Election Cancellation

WHEREAS, the number of candidates for the (3) year terms (Elementary/High School) positions on the Stevensville School Board of Trustees, District No. 2 is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected therefore this portion of the Stevensville Election is hereby cancelled. Candidates Greg Trangmoe, Lucas McCormick and Billy Donaldson will be elected by acclamation.

ELECTION FOR STEVENSVILLE ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOLS BONDS WILL STILL BE HELD MAY 7, 2019 AND WILL BE CONDUCTED BY THE RAVALLI COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE.

DATE this 5TH day of April, 2019.

BS 4-10-19. MNAXLP