Notice to Creditors – Wolsky

Naomi J. Cheeney

Cheeney Law, PLLC

PO Box 212

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: (406) 363-9060

Email: office@cheeneylaw.com

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD A. WOLSKY, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-18-124

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Wolsky, David Dale Wolsky and Timothy James Wolsky have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Daniel Wolsky, David Dale Wolsky and Timothy James Wolsky, Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 8th day of April, 2019.

/s/ Naomi J. Cheeney

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

BS 4-10, 4-17, 4-24-19. MNAXLP