Notice to Creditors – Aubrey Doyle Larson

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: AUBREY DOYLE LARSON, Decedent.

Cause No.: DP-19-41

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, MARIE JANICE LARSON, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville , Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 27th day of March, 2019.

/s/ MARIE JANICE LARSON

STATE OF MONTANA )

:ss

County of Ravalli)

SIGNED AND SWORN (OR AFFIRMED) to before me on March 27, 2019 ,

by MARIE JANICE LARSON

/s/ LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE

NOTARY PUBLIC

