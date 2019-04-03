Notice to Creditors – Aubrey Doyle Larson

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Firm , P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville, Montana 59870
Phone: (406) 777- 1000
bransbylaw@gmail.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: AUBREY DOYLE LARSON, Decedent.
Cause No.: DP-19-41
Dept. No.: 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, MARIE JANICE LARSON, c/o Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville , Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 27th day of March, 2019.
/s/ MARIE JANICE LARSON
STATE OF MONTANA )
:ss
County of Ravalli)
SIGNED AND SWORN (OR AFFIRMED) to before me on March 27, 2019 ,
by MARIE JANICE LARSON
/s/ LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE
NOTARY PUBLIC
BS 4-3, 4-10, 4-17-19. MNAXLP
