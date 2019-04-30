Land Trust seeks community support for park

In late 2017, Bitter Root Land Trust acquired 70 acres of open space along the Bitterroot River just south of downtown Hamilton. A place where anyone will be able to connect with nature, cast a line, take a walk with a friend, bird watch, feel the breeze, and hear the flow of the water over gravel shores. Acquiring this property is a wonderful opportunity to make sure Bitterroot Valley residents and visitors have a special place set aside for now and future generations, along with the wildlife who call this place home.

BRLT is currently partnering with City of Hamilton officials to smoothly transition the natural space to city ownership. In 2014, BRLT gifted Steve Powell Park, a 22-acre natural space to the City of Hamilton. This portion of land builds on that open space and the land trust is excited to expand much needed public access opportunities for the whole community.

Skalkaho Bend Park doubles the amount of contiguous public natural space and includes beautiful cottonwood galleries, open grassy riverbanks, and wetlands connected to the existing 60-acre River Park in downtown Hamilton.

As the Bitterroot Valley grows, BRLT recognizes the need to focus on providing public amenities that serve the people and the wildlife.

“We believe one of the most important components for a thriving Bitterroot Valley is maintaining the health and integrity of the Bitterroot River, while enhancing opportunities for community members and visitors to enjoy its incredible beauty,” said Gavin Ricklefs, BRLT Executive Director. “We can’t do this alone, thanks to the generosity of private individuals and foundations, we now have $30,000 left to raise to make this park a reality. We need your help!”

BRLT is launching a fundraising campaign to run from May 1 to June 1. The Create Your Park campaign will kick off on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. with an informal open house running until 6 p.m. The public is invited to stop by the office at 170 S. Second Street, Suite B, to learn more about the park. Information is also available on the website, www.bitterrootlandtrust.org where you can learn about a variety of activities happening at the future park throughout the month of May.