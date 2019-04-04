Kay Hill Yaskus

Stevensville – Kay Yaskus returned to our loving Heavenly Father April 2, 2019. She was born to Charles and Lola Miskin Hill on January 12, 1943 in Rigby, ID.

As a young child Kay approached life with a bubbly and happy disposition. Though her childhood came with challenges, as an adult, she would tell her kids that she never felt disadvantaged except when her mother told her she was. She loved her childhood!

Kay graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961. Soon after moving to Seattle, Washington, she met a handsome young man named Harry Lee Yaskus. They were married January 1, 1964 and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. With a passion for the mountains and the great outdoors, Harry decided to become a dentist so they could live in Montana. Upon graduation, they moved to the Bitterroot Valley in 1971 and never looked back. Kay and Harry worked together to grow their dental practice.

Her greatest love was serving her family and friends. She lived to lighten others burdens and to help them feel loved and cared for. It did not matter if you were her first born grandchild or someone she passed on the street; she never judged, she only served. She wanted everyone to feel a glimpse of the love she had felt, and knew her heavenly father felt for them.

Kay is a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She followed Christ in every aspect of her life. She served her community continuously in many different ways, including serving as the president of youth groups and women’s organizations. For nine years, she taught an early morning scripture study class for teenagers. She took in many children who needed a safe place to stay. She always fought hard for those who needed help with a cheerful determination to serve.

Kay is survived by her husband, Harry; their six children, Matthew (Kim), Shauna (Brandon), Sherri (Doug), Barry (Heidi), Jayme (Keith), and Shane (Carri); 28 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers Scott and Alton Hill and sister Roberta Johnson. Kay was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn and Katherine, and her granddaughter, Lauren.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Middle Burnt Fork, Stevensville, MT on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. In the midst of our grief we remember one of Grandma’s favorite sayings, “This too shall pass” as families are eternal and we will be with her again. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.