Highfill to serve as Stevi District Ranger

Danelle (Nell) Highfill, the current Recreation Program Manager on the Boise National Forest, has been named acting Stevensville District Ranger on the Bitterroot National Forest while current Ranger Tami Sabol completes a four month assignment as National Forest Service Liaison to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Prior to her current position on the Boise National Forest, Highfell served as recreation field supervisor on the Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado and recreation program manager on the Ashley National Forest in Utah.

Highfill, who grew up in Nebraska, has worked for the Forest Service for more than 18 years, including a detail as program specialist in recreation, heritage, and wilderness resources for the Intermountain Region of the Forest Service, which includes Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Idaho. She also detailed as the Operations Staff Officer on the Boise National Forest supervising engineering, minerals, lands, GIS, heritage and recreation programs.

Highfell graduated from Doane College in Nebraska with degrees in Environmental Studies and Biology. She has already started her temporary position at the Stevensville Ranger District and is looking forward to the next four months.

“I’m excited to get more experience in all areas of land management,” she said. “This is a special place with spectacular scenery, outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities, and friendly people who are very engaged with their National Forest. I have enjoyed getting to know the employees as well as meeting new folks in the community. I am looking forward to the variety of projects on the Stevensville District and working together with the people of the Bitterroot Valley.”

For more information, contact the Stevensville Ranger District at 406-777-5461.