Hearing on Name Change – Greenwood

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Mandy Kay Greenwood, Mandy Kay Greenwood, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-132/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mandy Kay Greenwood to Blessed Kenny-Greenwood. The hearing will be on May 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: April 9, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 4-17, 4-24, 5-1, 5-8-19. MNAXLP