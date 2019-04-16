Hearing on Name Change – Funk

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Shyla S. Funk, Shyla S. Funk, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-120/5

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shyla Steph-marie Funk to Shyla Steph-marie Horowitz. The hearing will be on May 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: April 8, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Amber Miles, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 4-17, 4-24, 5-1, 5-8-19. MNAXLP