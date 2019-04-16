Floodplain Permit App – Ravalli Electric Co-op

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to cover a utility re-route/relocation project within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Ravalli Electric Co-op. The action will remove an overhead crossing that was replaced in 2018 and is again in danger from erosion, and replace it with a crossing of the river within the existing Eastside Hwy ROW. Another portion of existing overhead lines will be placed underground. Along with the east-west crossing in the highway ROW, the project will occur on multiple Parcels located on the west side of the river, extending approximately 2 miles south of Florence Bridge, in Sections 13 and 24, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday May 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-19-04).

