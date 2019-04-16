Floodplain Permit App – Barlow

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application to cover the installation of a replacement sanitary sewer system and drainfield within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The new system will update a grandfathered system with a new system meeting current standards. The project is located at 30 Wildwood Lane, Stevensville, in the SW¼, SW¼ Section 27, Township 9 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County, on Parcel 281450. The applicant is Bryan Barlow. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday May 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application # FA-19-03).

