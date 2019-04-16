Call for Bids – Victor Fire Remodel

NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID

VICTOR RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

MERIDIAN HALL REMODEL

Victor Rural Fire District will be accepting proposals for construction of MERIDIAN HALL REMODEL. Sealed bids will be received until May 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read in the District’s Meridian Hall meeting room at 2383 Meridian Road, Victor, Montana. Mailed bids must be in the District’s mail at PO Box 243, Victor, Mt 59875 on May 20 or hand delivered by 6 p.m. at the bid opening meeting. Pre-bid Conference: April 29th, 2019 at the Meridian Hall meeting room at 2383 Meridian Road, Victor, MT at 6 p.m. All interested bidders are encouraged to attend. Bid package available: Contact Terry Gietz, phone 602-989-6000, terryg@victorfiremt.com to reserve copies of the documents to be made available at the pre-bid conference or by post on or after April 29th, 2019. Nonrefundable cost is $40/set picked up or $60/set by mail. No bid will be considered unless: Accompanied by cash, a certified check, bid bond, cashier’s check, bank money order, or bank draft payable to the Victor Rural Fire District; and drawn and issued by a national banking association located in the State of Montana or by any banking corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Montana for an amount which shall be ten percent (10%) of the bid, as a good faith deposit. VICTOR RURAL FIRE DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any and all bids; and if all bids are rejected, to re-advertise under the same or new specifications.

BS 4-17, 4-24-19. MNAXLP