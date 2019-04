Public Notice

The Burnt Fork Water Commission will hold its first meeting of the 2019 irrigation season on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, corner of Meyer Lane and Middle Burnt Fork Road, Stevensville. Call Jay Meyer at 406-207-7808 for more information.

BS 4-3, 4-17-19. MNAXLP.