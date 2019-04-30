Alumnus shares passion with career day at Stevensville High

It hasn’t been that long since Christopher Driemeyer graduated from Stevensville High School. Like many graduates he went off to college to further his education and had to face one of life’s biggest questions for many kids: What to do for a living?

Driemeyer has always been a bit of an achiever. His last year of high school in Stevensville he served as Student Body President and as the Student Representative on the school board. Like many other graduates, he felt propelled into an extended education and put in some college years.

While he really appreciated his college experience, he said, now that he’s out of school and doing something he really loves, he realizes that getting a college education is not necessarily a requirement in the process. Instead of going out and finding a job, however, Driemeyer created one. It’s a job of his own making, an audio/video/digital consulting business called Kingsman Designs.

Excited about running a successful small business of his own and still young enough to remember his student days, Driemeyer though maybe he would try to get a spot at a job fair at Stevensville High School and try to inspire some young talent in the field. He says that what he found was that there was no career and development fair at the school.

He arrived at a quick response to that surprising discovery and decided to host one himself.

It’s called Pipe Dreams 2019. It’s scheduled for Friday, May 3 beginning at 1 p.m. in the Stevensville High School gym. It will consist of a panel of businesses and professionals giving the juniors and seniors “an opportunity to speak face to face with someone who shares the same passion as they do,” said Dreimeyer. “There are many avenues of life students can go down after they graduate from high school, and I feel it is important for them to know their options.”

His slogan for the event is “Find your passion. Chase after it. Prove the doubters wrong.”

For more information visit www.pipedreamsmt.com or call Dreimeyer at (406) 207-9141.